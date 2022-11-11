Aircraft makes an emergency landing on Coromandel firebreak

The Sunair plan took off from Tauranga Airport 19 minutes before its emergency landing, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.

A Cessna that made an emergency landing above the Coromandel township of Onemana was still there the next day.

The 172M Skyhawk, operated by Tauranga-based Sunair, landed on a firebreak above Onemana on Thursday morning.

It had been airborne for 19 minutes, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24, taking off from Tauranga Airport, destined for Great Barrier Island.

It is as yet unclear why the four-seater aircraft made an emergency landing but the Civil Aviation Authority is aware of the incident.

Supplied The aircraft was still on the firebreak on Friday morning and the Civil Aviation Authority is aware of the incident.

“The operator has notified us as per standard procedure,” said a CAA spokesperson on Friday afternoon.

Sunair was approached for comment but did not respond.

Michelle Jones, who owns a bach in the community, said as of Friday morning, the aircraft was still in place parked on the firebreak above Tuna Place.

Stuff understands the aircraft had a pilot and two passengers on board. Visibly shaken, they were invited in by a hospitable local for cup of tea.