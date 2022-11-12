Body found on beach in east Auckland suburb

A body has been found on the beach in Beachlands, east Auckland. (File photo)

Police have found a body in the east Auckland suburb of Beachlands.

Police were notified about 6.30am Saturday of a report of a body on the beach, they said in a statement.

“Until we complete the formal identification process we are unable to confirm the identity of the body.

“Further updates will be provided when available.”

Police have been searching the wider area for the better part of a week after a kayaker went missing last Saturday.

The kayaker left from Kaiaua about 3pm on Saturday and planned to fish at the mussel farms there.

He was reported missing by family when he didn’t come home as expected.

His kayak and fishing gear were found just under five kilometres east of Orere Point, around the coast from Beachlands, early on Sunday morning.

The Coastguard Air Patrol and the police boat Deodar have been searching for the kayaker.