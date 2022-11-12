Lotto players in Auckland and Christchurch split $1 million prize
Two Lotto players from Auckland and Christchurch are both half a million dollars richer, after winning Lotto First Division on Saturday night.
The winning tickets were sold at Eden Superette & Lotto in Auckland and Pak N Save Riccarton in Christchurch.
Another 21 players have each won $15,050 with Lotto’s Second Division.
Three of them also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $21,997.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Northwood New World in Christchurch, Countdown Ferrymead in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.
Powerball was not struck on Saturday night. It’s rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $16 million.
Strike Four has also rolled over, and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.
Anyone who bought their tickets from those stores in Auckland and Christchurch should check their tickets as soon as possible.
Potential winners can check in-store, on MyLotto or through the Lotto NZ app.