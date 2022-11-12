Lotto players in Auckland and Christchurch split $1 million prize

Zoe Black has audio processing disorder, but was not able to get funded hearing aids. Her family was "very lucky" to win Lotto and self-fund the devices.

Two Lotto players from Auckland and Christchurch are both half a million dollars richer, after winning Lotto First Division on Saturday night.

The winning tickets were sold at Eden Superette & Lotto in Auckland and Pak N Save Riccarton in Christchurch.

Another 21 players have each won $15,050 with Lotto’s Second Division.

Three of them also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $21,997.

READ MORE:

* US Powerball: Single ticket wins record $3.4b jackpot

* Wellington's $16m Lotto winner: 'I honestly thought it was a glitch'

* Northland winner $1 million richer after Lotto draw



The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Northwood New World in Christchurch, Countdown Ferrymead in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday night. It’s rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $16 million.

Lotto/Supplied The person who wrote this caption did not win :(

Strike Four has also rolled over, and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their tickets from those stores in Auckland and Christchurch should check their tickets as soon as possible.

Potential winners can check in-store, on MyLotto or through the Lotto NZ app.