Fire and Emergency sends 12 staff to flood-stricken Australia

New Zealand is sending 12 Fire and Emergency staff to help respond to flooding in New South Wales.

They will arrive in Sydney on Monday afternoon to support with operations, planning, public information, logistics, resources and air support.

A second team will head over on November 24, and each will work two five-day rotations.

Paul Turner, National Manager Response Capability, said Fenz is happy to answer Australia’s request for help.

“Significant rainfall over the last few weeks has resulted in large floods across the state,” Turner said.

“Just yesterday there were 89 flood warnings in place throughout New South Wales, 12 of which were at emergency warning level.”

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, local emergency services have carried out five flood rescues and fielded 145 requests for assistance in flood-affected areas of NSW in the 24 hours to Saturday afternoon (local time).

Some towns in NSW have been in flood conditions for many months this year – in March, thousands of people were displaced due to flooding.

Mark Baker/AP A couple leave their semi-submerged car on the outskirts of Sydney in July. Hundreds of homes were inundated in a flood emergency that threatened 45,000 people, officials said at the time.

“Our Australian colleagues have been doing a fantastic job over the past weeks dealing with such a significant flood response and we’re happy to answer their call for support,” Turner said.

Turner said this is the first deployment to a flood situation since Fenz was formed in 2017, taking over from the New Zealand Fire Service.

There are three staff each going from Auckland and Wellington, and one person each from the Bay of Plenty, Canterbury, Hawke’s Bay, Marlborough, Waikato, and Whanganui.

New Zealand has deployed 64 times to Australia, Canada and USA since 2000.