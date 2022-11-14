The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, November 14

Here’s a look at your happy news items today.

Love is in the air at Hamilton airport

Alex and Allannah Walford’s wedding photos have reached some cool heights.

After popping the big question a year and a half ago at the airport’s Rotary run-the-runway event, the newlyweds returned to Hamilton Airport to create some one-of-a-kind wedding photos.

Leanne Appleton/Supplied The Walford share a moment as an Air New Zealand ATR-72 departs for Christchurch behind them.

The airport liaised with the fire and rescue service as well as air traffic control to accommodate the couple’s request.

The couple said to have their photos taken on the runway on Friday was a fitting end to the story of their wedding.

“It’s the feeling of a completed story.”

Baby baffled over dad's missing beard

The cute moment a baby playing peek-a-boo with his dad realised with shock-horror that his father’s beard was missing, has been captured on video.

Michael Balderson, 42, first showed his freshly-shaven face to his son Theo when he was 11 months, Staffordshire Live reported.

In a video, Theo can be heard laughing while playing peek-a-boo, until his dad drops a towel that was covering his chin, revealing his fresh shave.

“He didn’t cry. His jaw dropped and hit the floor and looked towards me in shock,” Balderson told the newspaper. Good News Network shared the hilarious video on its YouTube page.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ruby Tui of New Zealand celebrates victory during the Rugby World Cup 2021 final match between New Zealand and England.

Ruby Tui gives away her RWC medal

In an incredible gesture, Black Ferns star Ruby Tui has gifted her Rugby World Cup winners’ medal to a young fan who has recently recovered from leukaemia.

ESPN report that Tui gifted her medal to a fan named Lucia, who she had met earlier last week at a fan engagement event.

Lucia had followed the Black Ferns throughout the World Cup and told Tui her dream was to become a Black Fern. Lucia’s father had told Tui of his daughter’s recent cancer battle.

“The moment stuck with the 30-year-old, so as she celebrated her side's historic 34-31 victory over England on the field, she spotted the young fan in the crowd and placed her World Cup winners medal around her neck,” ESPN reported.

South Island Wildlife Hospital The South Island Wildlife Hospital in Christchurch is caring for a little - or German - owl chick hatched from an egg brought in after a dog destroyed the nest it was in.

Welcome to the world little owl chick

The South Island Wildlife Hospital is celebrating the arrival of a little owl, successfully hatched from an egg brought in after a dog destroyed its nest.

The hospital didn’t routinely hatch eggs, “but what were we going to do, we had a viable egg,” veterinarian Pauline Howard said.

South Island Wildlife Hospital The little owl chick was fluffy and cute, and looking well a day after hatching.

“It’s fluffy and cute now... It looks like it’s doing pretty well, it’s nice and active,” she said.

She was hoping to be able to release the bird into the wild in two to three months time, by which time it would be living in an aviary and would hopefully be hunting well.

UK mum ‘overwhelmed’ after Kate Winslet pays her bills

Actor Kate Winslet has donated nearly NZ$33,000 to a UK mother facing a whopping power bill due to her daughter's life support machine.

Carolynne Hunter, 49, local council in Scotland warned her that her power bill hit £17,000 next year due to the operation of her daughter Freya’s life support machine.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian Actor Kate Winslet.

Freya, 12, has severe cerebral palsy and relies on receiving oxygen for chronic breathing problems.

Winslet reportedly contacted Hunter and made the large donation through the family’s GoFundMe page.

"When I heard about the money I just burst into tears - I thought it wasn't even real. I'm still thinking is this real?" Hunter told the BBC.