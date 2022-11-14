Clarks Beach boat capsize: No sign of missing boy as search enters second week

A person is missing after a boat capsized off Auckland’s Clarks Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The search for a missing 10-year-old boy who disappeared after a boat capsized in Auckland’s Manukau Harbour with five people on board continues into a second week.

One person died in the boat capsize, while two men managed to swim back to shore and a fifth person was rescued by helicopter.

The police maritime unit confirmed they were continuing search efforts on Monday, more than a week after the boy’s disappearance.

A police spokesperson said the search operation would primarily focus on aerial-based searches conducted at low tide. Monday’s low tide times for the Manukau Harbour are 8.37am and 9.05pm.

The boy is a pupil of Sandspit Road School in Waiuku, and school principal Sharyn de Jonge said the community were “absolutely devastated” by the incident.

The missing boy is understood to have been an avid motocross rider, with an Auckland motorcycle club saying its members were “deeply saddened” to confirm the missing child was a member of the club.

“It is such a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family at this time,” Pukekohe Motorcycle Club president Stuart McCulloch said on Wednesday last week.

David White/Stuff Searches for the boy have been ongoing since the incident happened on November 6.

On Saturday a community group banded together to conduct their own search for the young boy, organised via the Manukau Harbour Beach Boating and Fishing Facebook group.

In an update posted on the Facebook group on Saturday evening, one of the group members thanked the 100-strong search party for their support on the land and sea that day.

“Whilst it was not the desired outcome we did everything possible in our powers for the grieving families,” the post read.

Te Ahiwaru Trust and local iwi have said a rāhui (temporary ritual prohibition) is in place on the Oruarangi river and the channel between Puketutu Island and Puketāpapa until the missing boy was found.