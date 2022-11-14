Ruapehu's unaware millionaire 'had to refocus my glasses' after reminder to check Lotto ticket

Two months after buying an online Lotto ticket a Ruapehu man has found out he’s a millionaire – just in time for Christmas.

In mid-September, the man logged into his MyLotto account to grab a ticket before that night’s Lotto draw, but it was the last time he gave it any thought, until a call from Lotto New Zealand’s winners team.

“I usually buy my ticket from my local store – I like to support them, but that night I had left it too late to get there, so I quickly logged in and bought my ticket online,” he said.

“I don’t usually use MyLotto, so I completely forgot that I had a ticket on there. I probably wouldn’t have checked it till the next time I left it too late to get to the shop.”

A phone call late last week prompted him to log in and check his ticket.

“I got a call from Lotto NZ, and they asked if I had checked my online tickets recently – to be honest I was a bit confused why they were calling me.

“After the call I began to think ‘surely they wouldn’t call me unless I’d won a prize – and they wouldn’t bother if it was only a few hundred dollars’,” he said.

After a long day, it wasn’t until the next morning he remembered the phone call.

“I logged into my account and the virtual draw started to play … One number circled, then two, three, four, and before I knew it the winning music played, and my ticket had a rather large figure at the top of it.

“I had to refocus my glasses.

“I read the number as $1 million, and my heart skipped a beat – I was absolutely ecstatic.”

The man quickly called Lotto NZ to confirm it was correct.

“I don’t think I really believed it, so I called the woman I had spoken to the day before.

“When she answered I told her who I was, and she laughed and said ‘ahh yes, I’ve been waiting for you to call, how are you feeling?’ – that’s when I knew it was real.”

With his win now claimed and safely in his bank account, the man cooked up a plan to tell his partner the good news.

“She’s been working incredibly hard, so I think I’m going to whisk her away to Taupō for a nice weekend away and some spa treatments – I don’t know how I’ll tell her yet – but I’m sure I’ll find the perfect moment,” he said.

The man is planning to use his winnings to travel overseas and buy some new toys.

He won the first division prize for a draw held on Wednesday, September 14 and wants to remain anonymous.

Lotto NZ’s corporate communications manager Sarah McCormack said staff contacted the man though his online account details.

“We want our winners to experience the thrill of checking their ticket and finding out they are winners themselves – but we also want to make sure they claim their prize,” she said.

“So once two months had gone by without our winner claiming, we thought it was time to get in contact – and what better time to find out you’re a millionaire than with Christmas just around the corner.”