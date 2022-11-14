Body found at east Auckland beach believed to be missing kayaker, police say

A body found on the beach in Beachlands, east Auckland, is believed to be a kayaker missing for more than a week. (File photo)

A body found in the east Auckland suburb of Beachlands is believed to be a kayaker missing for more than a week, police have said.

Police were notified about 6.30am on Saturday of body on the beach, they said in a statement.

A police spokesperson said that while the formal identification process was still under way, they believed it was the body of the kayaker who went missing on a fishing trip on the Firth of Thames.

The man had been missing since November 5 and his kayak and fishing gear were earlier found just under 5km east of Orere Point in Auckland, around the coast from Beachlands.

The kayaker left from Kaiaua about 3pm and planned to fish at the mussel farms there. He was reported missing by family when he did not come home as expected.

Police said the death would be referred to the coroner.

“At this stage we are not able to release the identity of the person found while formal identification procedures are completed,” the spokesperson said.