Family member details heartbreaking search for 10-year-old boy lost at sea

A person is missing after a boat capsized off Auckland’s Clarks Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The family of a 10-year-old boy missing in a tragic boating accident on Manukau Harbour have spoken for the first time.

A close family member of the missing boy has detailed a relentless and heartbreaking nine-day search for their “little man”.

Stuff can also reveal the tragedy has claimed the boy’s mother.

She was one of five on the boat at the time of the accident, alongside two men who swam to shore and another who was airlifted out of the water by a rescue helicopter.

Although weather has hampered the police search for the boy, the family has combed nearby beaches daily, in the hope of finding any sign of the boy, the family member said.

For privacy, Stuff has agreed not to identify family member.

“We’ve just been walking and walking, and hoping and hoping. We just want the little man to come home, and that’s all we’re focusing on at the moment,” they told Stuff.

David White/Stuff Relatives of the missing boy have been combing the Āwhitu Peninsula since the accident on November 6.

Most days the family have been starting their search at about 5.30am, they said, and would go until the tide blocked off the beaches.

The family’s search has stretched the length of the Āwhitu Peninsula, from Grahams Beach down to Clarks Beach, but without luck.

“We’re talking about the whole ocean here, which is huge. He could be anywhere, but we’ve got to hope he’ll turn up somewhere.”

For the relatives of the missing boy, they hope finding at least a sign will bring closure.

“It’s bad enough losing the little one, let alone not having anything to come to terms with.

“I just hope we’re able to find him, because we know a lot of people in this situation don’t get a result and that must be devastating.”

David White/Stuff Another person, understood to be the missing boy’s mother, died in the accident.

The family member also wanted to thank the community for their support.

“The response has been incredible. We’ve had people we hardly know helping to look for him, and it means a lot.”

Stuff previously reported the boy was a pupil of Sandspit Road School in Waiuku, with principal Sharyn de Jonge saying the community was “absolutely devastated” by the incident.

“We are working with the ministry [of education] trauma team to provide support for students during this time,” she said.

Stuff understands the boy was an avid motocross rider, with an Auckland motorcycle club saying its members were “deeply saddened” to confirm the missing child was a member of the theirs.

“It is such a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family at this time,” Pukekohe Motorcycle Club president Stuart McCulloch said on Wednesday morning.

David White/Stuff Family and friends have been relentlessly searching the shoreline around Clarks Beach following the boating tragedy last weekend.

A community group banded together to conduct their own search for the young boy on Saturday, while Te Ahiwaru Trust and local iwi has placed a rāhui (temporary ritual prohibition) on the Oruarangi river and the channel between Puketutu Island and Puketāpapa until the missing boy is found.

In a statement released on Monday morning, a police spokesperson confirmed that the search operation will continue into its second week and will primarily be an aerial-based search conducted at low tide.