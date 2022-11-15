Clarks Beach tragedy: Ryder Ferregel named as 10-year-old boy lost at sea

A person is missing after a boat capsized off Auckland’s Clarks Beach on Sunday afternoon.

A boy missing after a boating accident on the Manukau Harbour has been named as Ryder Ferregel.

The 10-year-old has been missing at sea since November 6.

More than $15,000 has been raised on a Givealittle webpage, launched by a friend of the family, to keep the search going.

Five people were on board when the boat capsized. Stuff revealed on Monday that the person who died was Ryder’s mother.

READ MORE:

* Family member details heartbreaking search for 10-year-old boy lost at sea

* Clarks Beach boat capsize: No sign of missing boy as search enters second week

* Clarks Beach boat capsize: One week on, no sign of missing boy



Two men made it back to shore while another person was rescued from the water.

The Givealittle page said the family’s “beautiful and adventurous” Ryder went missing at sea.

“As much as we have had amazing police and search and rescue help, these will eventually limit and stop.

“We would like to keep the search going. Let's get Ryder on the right track home to his Dad and family.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff The police helicopter was continuing the search for the boy on Tuesday morning.

The page said all funds raised would go towards search and rescue resources to keep it going.

A police spokesperson said the search on Tuesday would again be aerial-based and at low tide.

Low tide at Clarks Beach was about 9am on Tuesday and again shortly after 9.30pm.

About 10.30am, a police helicopter and a single boat could be seen from the shore at Clarks Beach.

Ryder’s family have been combing nearby beaches daily in the hope of finding any sign of the missing boy.

A close family member told Stuff they just wanted the “little man” to come home and it was all they were focusing on.

Most days the family have been starting their search at about 5.30am and continuing until the tide blocked off the beaches.

Ryder’s relatives hope that finding at least a sign of him will bring closure.

“It’s bad enough losing the little one, let alone not having anything to come to terms with,” the close family member said.

“I just hope we’re able to find him, because we know a lot of people in this situation don’t get a result and that must be devastating.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff The search for Ryder Ferregel is now in its 10th day.

Stuff previously reported that Ryder was a pupil of Sandspit Rd School in Waiuku, with principal Sharyn de Jonge saying the school community was “absolutely devastated” by the incident.

“We are working with the ministry [of education] trauma team to provide support for students during this time,” she said.

Te Ahiwaru Trust and local iwi have placed a rāhui (temporary ritual prohibition) on the Oruarangi river and the channel between Puketutu Island and Puketāpapa until the missing boy is found.

The family friend who set up the Givealittle page declined to comment.