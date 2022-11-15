Police searching for red station wagon after man found dead in Whangārei

Police are asking for anyone who had seen a car, believed to be a red Mazda station wagon, in the Edge St area to get in touch.

Police are appealing for sightings of a car as investigations into the death of a Whangārei man continue.

Bob Kleiman, 56, died at an address in Onerahi on Thursday, October 27.

A 42-year-old man is before the court charged with murder.

On Tuesday, police released photograph of a car, believed to be a red Mazda station wagon, asking that anyone who saw it on Edge St on October 26 and 27 to get in touch.

Anyone with any relevant information can contact Police on 105, quoting file 221027/5890, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.