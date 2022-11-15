Cocaine worth $38m seized by police in Auckland

A boiler imported out of Ecuador had 190 kilograms allegedly concealed inside.

Police have arrested seven people and seized up to $38 million worth of drugs in an operation targeting cocaine importation into New Zealand.

Investigators located a “large” quantity of cocaine at a business in Auckland’s New Lynn.

It’s alleged to have been extracted from a partially deconstructed piece of heavy machinery which had recently been imported into the country, police said on Tuesday.

The heavy machinery, a boiler, was imported out of Ecuador with 190 kilograms allegedly concealed inside.

Enquiries were being conducted – including involving the further deconstruction of the boiler – to establish the total amount concealed.

Seven people, aged between 21 and 37, have been arrested, and are facing multiple charges relating to the importation and possession for supply of cocaine, as well as participating in an organised criminal group.

Four were due to appear in Auckland District Court on Thursday. Three have already appeared, and were expected to reappear in the coming months.

The find was part of a month-long, joint investigation by Police’s National Organised Crime Group and Customs into a local drug syndicate, called Operation Depot, which saw searches carried out across a number of Auckland properties this week.

NEW ZEALAND POLICE The boiler is being deconstructed to establish the total amount of cocaine concealed.

National Organised Crime Group Detective Inspector Paul Newman said the seizure was a significant find for both agencies.

“Organised crime groups are investing increasingly large amounts of money and resources to conceal drugs as they come across the border,” he said.

“This was a very sophisticated method of concealment with excellent collaboration of border authorities, which was key to identifying and flagging this import as suspicious.”

Customs investigations manager Cam Moore praised the cooperation between Customs and the National Organised Crime Group.

This investigation is ongoing. Police said they could not rule out the possibility of further seizures and arrests.