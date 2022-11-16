Clarks Beach boat capsize: Day 11 of search for Ryder Ferregel - timeline

A person is missing after a boat capsized off Auckland’s Clarks Beach on Sunday afternoon.

It’s the eleventh day of searching for missing boy Ryder Ferregel, who hasn’t been seen since a fatal boating accident on the Manukau Harbour.

The 10-year-old was on board with four other people when the boat capsized on November 6. Ferregel is missing and his mother died, while the remaining three survived.

Here’s a timeline of everything that has happened so far in the search for Ryder.

November 6

On the afternoon of November 6, the boat Ryder was on with his mum and three others capsized near Clarks Beach in the Manukau Harbour. It is unclear exactly what time this happened, but survivors say the spent “about four or five hours” in the water.

Police said they received a report of “people requiring assistance in the water” on Sunday evening. Two men managed to swim back to shore following the incident and a third person was rescued at about 6pm.

Ryder’s mum was found dead and the search for the boy officially began.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Search efforts to find Ryder Ferregal have been going on for 11 days.

November 7

The search continued and it was confirmed Ryder was a pupil at Sandspit Rd School in Waiuku.

Principal Sharyn de Jonge said everyone at the school was “devastated” by the news and were doing what they could to support students and the wider community.

The survivors of the capsize were also discharged from Middlemore Hospital on this day.

November 8

Searches for Ryder moved off the water and became predominantly aerial based with the assistance of the police helicopter.

A rāhui was also announced by Te Ahiwaru Trust and local iwi on the Oruarangi river and the channel between Puketutu Island and Puketāpapa until Ryder was found.

November 9

The Pukekohe Motorcycle Club confirmed Ryder was a member and said they were “deeply saddened” by the situation.

November 11

Bad weather limited search efforts for Ryder as aerial searches were hampered by wild and wet weather near Clarks Beach.

November 12

Saturday saw members of the public organise an unofficial search in boats. Police also continued to search, supported by surf life-saving crews.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A boat searching for Ryder Ferregel following the capsize near Clarks Beach in the Manukau Harbour.

November 13

Sunday marked a full week since the capsize happened – police continued searching while members of the public who searched the day before announced they had seen no sign of him.

November 14

Ryder’s family spoke for the first time and detailed their relentless search for their “little man”.

Stuff also confirmed the person who had died in the incident was Ryder’s mother.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ryder’s mum, who has not been publicly named, was killed in the incident on November 6.

November 15

A Givealittle page was started for Ryder by a family friend and he was named as the missing boy.

The fundraising aimed to raise money to keep the search going for when police searches eventually became limited and stopped.

The page said all funds raised would go towards search and rescue resources to keep it going.