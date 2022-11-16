Here is an 'unusual' picture of New Zealand. We want to share yours

An 'unusual view' of Aotearoa captured by the International Space Station.

The International Space Station has captured an “unusual view” of Aotearoa New Zealand.

On its Twitter page, the ISS shared a video showing the cool view from above.

“Kia ora Aotearoa New Zealand. An unusual view from the @Space_Station from Te Waipounamu / South Island then across Te Ika-a-Māui / North Island,” it said.

The video tracks from the South Island up and across the North Island.

In a follow-up tweet, the ISS said the view was unusual because the space station was spun around by 180 degrees in preparation for a spacewalk by two Nasa astronauts – meaning the direction the video was taken was reversed compared to what it is normally.

The fun view got us thinking, what cool, quirky and usual pictures of New Zealand do our readers have?

(We appreciate you’re not on an International Space Station by the way.)

ISS/TWITTER New Zealand was filmed in all its glory by the International Space Station on Monday.

Your ‘unusual’ photos of NZ

Antony Beaufort/ ISS Using the livestream camera, Antony Beaufort took this photo of the ISS passing over the Farewell Spit, NZ on November 7.