A truck and car were involved in a crash on Dunedin’s northern motorway on Wednesday, leaving on person dead. (File photo)

A person has died following a crash in Dunedin during Wednesday’s morning rush hour.

The crash involved a car and a truck on the city’s northern motorway, leaving the road closed.

Police were notified at 7.55am and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place.