Auckland still grappling with bus cancellations amid worker shortage

The Auckland bus network continues to be plagued with cancellations amid ongoing staffing and sickness issues.

Weeks after Auckland Transport (AT) attempted to ease the cancellation issues by removing thousands of services a day from the system, daily services are still down between 8% and 10%.

At the end of October, AT officially removed from its timetable some 1000 services that were being cancelled regularly due to driver shortages and illness.

At the time, AT said it would give travellers “more certainty” but warned it would not mean the end of cancellations for Aucklanders.

The warning has come to pass. According to AT figures, in the past week about 900 services a day were cancelled – 10% of daily services on average – with worse figures for the weekend services.

On Sunday, November 13, buses were down 14.5%. During the week, between 7% and 8% of services were cancelled each day.

Public Transport Users Association national co-ordinator Jon Reeves said the situation was “diabolical”.

“There is no way we can convince people to get out of their private cars in Auckland and get into public transport at the moment,” he said.

“It is almost like we would have to say keep driving. There is only one way you are going to get to your appointment, get to work or university and that is unfortunately to drive a car.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff According to Auckland Transport figures, in the past week about 900 bus services a day were cancelled – 10% of daily services on average – with worse figures for the weekend services.

He said that due to bus driver wages, immigration issues around allowing more drivers to come into New Zealand and infrastructure problems, Auckland’s public transport woes would get worse for a long time before they got better.

This year KiwiRail announced it was embarking on a widespread rail network rebuild, and would begin closing sections of the rail for repairs between January 2023 and January 2025.

Reeves said once those train lines went down and buses replaced them, Aucklanders could expect many more disruptions.

“They can’t even run the existing schedule, so what hope is there for public transport users in Auckland right now? It is looking really dismal.”

He said AT’s attempt to contain the situation by removing frequently cancelled buses from the service altogether was more for the agency’s image than for customers.

“They said it was to offer surety to passengers their services would come but clearly even that is not the case. They are not arriving.”

AT manager for metro optimisation Richard Harrison said the nine bus and three ferry operators were actively recruiting for more drivers, with three looking overseas for staff.

There were at least two drivers with visas in process, he said.

Meanwhile, AT is continuing to campaign for changes to immigration rules to make it easier for bus drivers to come into the country and to plug the 22% shortfall across the city.

This weekend will be Auckland’s first Public Transport Careers Day on November 19, outside Britomart at Te Komititanga Square.

Along with Auckland’s bus and ferry operators, the Public Transport Careers Day will also include representatives from the FIRST Union, the Auckland Transport Operations Centre which AT operates jointly with Waka Kotahi, and AT’s own customer care and parking enforcement teams.