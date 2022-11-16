Person seriously injured after crash involving tourist bus in Auckland's Epsom

One person is in a serious condition after a crash involving and Auckland Explorer bus in Epsom on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a sightseeing bus, in Auckland’s Epsom on Wednesday morning.

The crash, on the intersection of Gillies and Alpers avenues, was reported to police at 9.22am, a police spokesperson said.

A section of both roads was closed while the scene was examined, but reopened around 11am.

Motorists were advised to expect delays, but traffic in the area had returned to normal by 11.30am. The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance.

The bus involved was an Auckland Explorer bus and the company said an investigation was under way.

An Explorer bus spokesperson said it “appeared” the pedestrian had stepped out in front of the moving bus and the vehicle was unable to stop in time.

“Our thoughts are with the person and their friends and whānau. Police have not indicated that any further action will be taken regarding our bus or driver.”