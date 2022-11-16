The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, November 16

Rosie managed to make her way to a police station.

Lost dog hands itself in to police station

A clever dog in the UK has handed herself in to the local police station after being spooked by fireworks and running off.

A CCTV camera captured the moment Rosie, a 10-year-old border collie, wandered through the automatic doors of Loughborough police station and waited patiently to be seen.

“Thankfully she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well,” a police spokesperson told the BBC.

Farm in US offers ‘turkey cuddling’ – and people love it

The owner of a California animal sanctuary has opened her doors to visitors keen to experience a cuddle with a turkey.

Courtesy of Gentle Barn/Handout Sanctuary owner Ellie Laks with Adeline, one of her female rescue turkeys.

The unusual practice began after the owner realised how friendly the turkeys were – and nice to snuggle up to. She wanted others to enjoy the experience, The Washington Post reports.

Visitor Barbara Slaine said she was sitting on the ground when a rescue turkey named Sam shambled over and climbed onto her lap.

“She nuzzled up into my chest and sort of bended into me, and I was struck by how soft she was, especially the top of her head.

Courtesy of Barbara Slaine/Handout Barbara Slaine enjoying a turkey cuddling session at the Gentle Barn animal sanctuary in California.

“It was just the sweetest moment – I could have sat with her forever.”

Owner Ellie Laks now opens her sanctuary for turkey cuddles every Thanksgiving and said she was overwhelmed by the positive response.

For those who don’t fancy a turkey snuggle, the sanctuary also offers “cow hug therapy”.

Man thinks he’s going deaf – but it’s not what it seems

A UK man who worried he was going deaf in one ear was relieved when a doctor discovered the reason for his symptom – an earbud that had been stuck in his ear canal for five years.

Wallace Lee, from Dorset in England, told the BBC he thought his hearing problems were due to a career working in the noisy aviation industry, or from old rugby injuries.

But after buying a home endoscope kit, he spotted a small white object in his ear and visited his doctor.

There was an "instant relief" when the unusual blockage was finally removed, he told the BBC, with the surgeon “amazed” the object had been there for so long.

Pilot goes extra mile to return phone to passenger

A pilot and ground staff in the US have come to the rescue of a passenger after a phone was left abandoned in the terminal at Long Beach Airport.

The Southwest Airlines plane was just about to begin its pushback when staff alerted the pilot.

Video shows him dangling outside the cockpit window as ground crew at first try unsuccessfully to throw the phone into his hands.

The second time was a success with cheers coming from the terminal.

Is this the cutest house in New Zealand?

A quirky cottage in central Nelson is turning heads with its character-filled interior and historic credentials.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Owners Gemma and Jeremy Eyles outside their historic cottage in Nelson.

The 1860s cottage was once a tearoom, and has also been a silversmiths, an antiques shop and a secondhand bookshop.

But for the past six years, it has been the beloved home of Gemma and Jeremy Eyles, a banker and bookstore manager, who have decorated it and filled it with collections that reflect their vibrant personalities.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The eclectic interiors reflect the couple’s personalities.

The house is currently on the market and its owners believe its quirkiness and central location will appeal to somebody in a “heart buy”.