Person seriously hurt in crash near Christchurch Airport

A two-car crash at the intersection of McLeans Island and Pound roads in Christchurch has left one person with serious injuries. (Screenshot)

A person has been seriously injured after two vehicles crashed at an intersection behind Christchurch Airport.

Firefighters were called to the incident at the junction of Pound and McLeans Island roads at 1.45pm on Thursday, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

A person was reportedly trapped in one of two vehicles that had collided, they said.

Fire crews from Wigram, Redwood and the airport stations attended and cut the trapped person from the vehicle.

Police said traffic management had been arranged.