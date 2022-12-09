Firefighters called to early morning building fire in Christchurch

Emergency services were called to a fire in Sockburn at 5.40am

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Sockburn, Christchurch, early on Friday morning.

Four fire trucks were sent to the building on Main South Rd at 5.40am, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said. Firefighters had left the scene by 10am.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the fire at 5.45am and helped with traffic management.

Racecourse Rd was blocked off under the Sockburn Bridge but reopened before 10am.