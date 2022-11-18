Napier woman's suspected homicide 'pretty scary', neighbour says

The incident happened on Nuffield Ave in Napier about 4.25am. (File photo)

A woman is dead in Napier, sparking a homicide investigation.

Police were called to an incident at address on Nuffield Ave, Marewa, about 4.25am.

Do you know more? Email news@dompost.co.nz

The woman was found unresponsive and had died at the scene.

Police said an offender was yet to be located. They are investigating.

A resident in the area, who did not want to be named, said she awoke to a message from a friend saying something was going on.

“I went outside and I saw the police and the white tape ... and that was pretty scary,” she said.

The resident said it was “freaky” to hear of the woman’s death close to where she lived.

“It does give you thoughts like, ‘are we safe?’ ” she said.

Police appealed to anyone with information to contact 105 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.