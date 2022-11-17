Population rises depsite falling birth rate in latest Stats NZ figures

Experts say we will need to build footpaths differently, increase the time traffic lights allow for pedestrians to cross, make bus travel more comfortable and provide better protection against elder abuse. (First published October 2019)

Figures released by Stats NZ show that New Zealand’s population continued to grow in the year ended September 2022, but the birth rate declined, following a long-term trend.

The country’s total population reached 5,127,400, growing by 12,400 compared to the previous year. Females outnumbered males by 40,300.

Natural population increase – the number of births minus deaths – was 20,900. However, negative net migration of -8400 – the number of migrants arriving minus those leaving – brought down total population growth.

The median age increased to 37.1 years for males, and 39.1 years for females, echoing an ongoing trend of older adults making up a large part of the population.

Other figures showed that in the year ended June 2022, the Māori population grew by 2.0% to 892,200, making up 17.4% of the total population. Growth in the Māori population largely outpaced total population growth, which only increased by 0.2%.

Median ages for Māori were 25.5 for males and 27.6 for females, reflecting the younger makeup of the Māori population.

58,749 live births and 38,052 deaths were registered in the year ended September, with births recording a slight decrease and deaths a marginal increase compared to 2021’s figures.

The fertility rate was 1.65 births per woman, down from 1.66 in the previous year, in line with a long-term trend of declining fertility.

The fertility rate previously dropped to its lowest ever point in 2020 at 1.61 births per woman. According to historical data, the fertility rate peaked in 1961 at 4.3 births per woman.

For the first time ever, the number of babies born to unmarried parents outweighed the number of births to married parents. However, Stats NZ found that in two thirds of births to unmarried parents, both parents were living together.