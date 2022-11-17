Crime-hit Hamilton businesses laud National's youth crime policy

Crime-hit business owners in Hamilton have welcomed the National Party’s policy targetting young offenders.

If enacted, it would see those aged 15-17, who commit two or more serious crimes, do a stint of up to 12 months in a young offender military academy.

The owner of a chain of jewellery stores in Hamilton, Michael Platje, welcomed the proposal, saying he’s “all for it”.

Platje, who recently had a $4000 gold Bangle stolen from his Centre Place branch, said it was “about time something has happened”.

READ MORE:

* National would bring back military boot camps for young offenders

* 'Someone's going to be killed': Concern as owners arm themselves to defend shops

* 'What about us?' Dairy owners say police crime prevention initiative ignores them



In the jewellery business for 20 years, he said the last few years have been the worst he’s experienced and that his staff “are petrified to come to work”.

Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal the chair of the Dairy and Business Owners Group which represents dairy and liquor store owners, says he and his members are supportive of the proposed policy.

“Enough is enough. Something needs to be done, and I believe this deals with it,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sunny Kaushal says he and the members of the Dairy and Business Owners Group he chairs are supportive of the National Party’s policy proposal.

Kaushal said he and his members, including those in Hamilton, feel the Labour Government has not listened to their pleas for greater enforcement.

“The current government have not listened to us ... Labour policies have left small business owners in fear for their businesses’ survival,” he told Stuff on Thursday.

The general manager of the Hamilton Central Business Association, Vanessa Williams took a more nuanced perspective on the issue of youth crime affecting her members’ businesses.

“While I do agree with the policy – something quite significant, custodial, needs to be done – I think obviously there is a whole bigger picture to create a long-term solution that requires a multi-agency approach,” she said.

“Something to break the rinse and repeat cycle.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams says something needs to break the “rinse and repeat cycle”.

Jujhar Singh Randhawa, the owner of JSR refrigeration, whose head office is in Hamilton, was at the announcement on Thursday morning and said: “We feel a bit relieved that it’s come out. It is a bit late but, obviously, we’re frustrated basically. Frustrated with the current law.”

“We hear of complaints every single day, this gets ramraided, that gets ramraided. We see it on the front page every morning ‘two or three shops have been ramraided’.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff TechStore owner Sandeep Kumar who himself was burgled on Wednesday night says the proposal shows the National Party cares about business owners like him.

The owner of TechStore, Sandeep Kumar, who had been burgled on Wednesday night, said the policy represents a level of consideration for small business owners.

“It might not happen. But to see that somebody cares, that’s actually a good thing.”

In the period February 1 to the end of September, police figures show that 205 offenders had been arrested a total of 307 times for “ramraid and smash-and-grab style offending”.

In Auckland during this same period, some 142 youth offenders were arrested, all of whom would be eligible to receive penalties under the proposed judicial category of a “young serious offender”.

Sixty places a year would be funded at a cost of $15 million under National’s policy using bases and camps at “Whenuapai, Trentham and Burnham,” said Mark Mitchell, the party’s spokesperson for police.