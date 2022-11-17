Investigation after report of fire in cockpit of Hercules at Whenuapai air base

Fire and Emergency responded to reports of fire at Whenuapai Airport in Auckland. (File photo)

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire in the cockpit of an air force Hercules returning to Whenuapai Airport soon after midday Thursday.

However on Thursday afternoon, the Defence Force confirmed there was no fire on board the aircraft and the incident is being investigated.

In a statement, an NZDF spokesperson said crew onboard the C130H flight returning to the Royal New Zealand Air Force base at were responding to a fire warning light on their plane.

They shut down one engine in response, and Fire and Emergency were notified per the standard procedure.

At 12.41pm, Fire and Emergency responded to reports of a fire in the cockpit of an aircraft at Whenuapai Airport in north-west Auckland.

“The aircraft landed without incident and an investigation is being carried out,” the spokesperson said.

“The crew followed proper procedure at all times as per their training.”

Chris Skelton An Air Force Hercules recently landed at the air base. (File photo)

Whenuapai is the country’s largest and northernmost air base.

Police have been approached for comment.

According to Flight Radar, a C130 Hercules recently landed at the air base.

Ambulance service St John said it was notified of the incident at 12.36pm, but was not required.