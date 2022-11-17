Two escape with minor injuries after car flips on busy North Shore road

Pictures from the scene show a black car flipped onto its roof blocking one of the lanes.

Two people escaped with minor injuries after a car flipped onto its roof on Auckland’s North Shore.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Onewa Road, near the intersection of Woodside Rd just after noon on Thursday.

St John ambulance service said it treated two passengers with minor injuries at the scene.

A police spokesperson said the car had struck a parked vehicle, which was unoccupied.

Auckland Transport said 11 bus services were forced to change course.

The road was temporarily closed, but has since reopened. Bus services had returned to normal routes.