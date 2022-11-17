The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, November 17

He was reporting on a drought in Kenya, but a young elephant stole the show.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Baby elephant cheekily interrupts Kenyan TV broadcast

A Kenyan reporter has delivered a masterclass on how to keep your cool during a live TV cross, despite the best efforts of one cheeky baby elephant.

Adorable footage has emerged ﻿of journalist Alvin Kaunda filming a piece to camera from an elephant orphanage in southern Kenya. You can watch the video below.

The reporter managed to maintain his composure while the playful infant ran its trunk along his head, shoulders and face.

When the elephant eventually places its trunk on Kaunda's mouth, the reporter couldn't help but erupt in laughter.

Hot chicken saves a sausage dog's bacon

It was much more than a (Han) Solo effort to save Wookie the daschund after 27 hours stuck in a cave at Coromandel’s Pokohino Beach.

Supplied Wookie the daschund and his rescuer, vet James Wickham.

The pup was eventually saved after a vet armed with roast chicken lured the hungry hound from the narrow cave.

It wasn’t just the man with the hot chicken that saved Wookie, Stuff’s Benn Bathgate reports.

Tua Hansell Wookie the Dachshund was stuck in a cave near a Coromandel beach for close to a day.

The rescue effort involved staff from the Onemana-Opoutere Volunteer Fire Brigade as well as NZ USAR Search Dog Association members from Auckland and Hamilton as well as some locals who did all they could to give this tale a happy ending.

Endangered bat found in new spot in Whangārei

Denise Piper/Stuff The long-tailed bat, pekapeka tou roa, has been recorded for the first time in Whangārei's Tāika Forest, meaning the nationally critical mammal might have a larger habitat than first thought.

The discovery of New Zealand’s smallest mammal in a new spot in Tāika Forest in Northland is being treated by a big deal by biodiversity specialists, as it could mean the animals are not be as close to extinction as first thought.

The long-tailed bat, pekapeka tou roa, was found in the 520ha forest which features large old trees where the bats love to roost, such as totara, puriri, kauri and old pine.

Ian Davidson-Watts/Supplied Long-tailed bats, pekapeka tou roa, are about the size of an adult thumb and catch insects on the wing by using their tail like a net. (File photo)

The bats are tiny – weighing about as much as two AAA batteries – making them vulnerable to predators like cats and stoats, Northland Regional Council biodiversity advisor Loren Carr told Stuff’s Denise Piper. Carr described them as “fuzzy and cute” and their popularity had increased since winning the 2021 Bird of the Year title

Quack team of police rescues duckling from storm drain

Auckland police ducked out of the office on Tuesday to make an unusual rescue.

A member of the public who spotted a duckling that had fallen into a stormwater drain told police they could hear the duckling “crying” from the drain in Glenn Innes.

NZ Police/Supplied Constable Kellie Crighton rescues a ducking after it fell into a drain on a busy Auckland street.

When Constable Kellie Crighton ​from the community policing team arrived, the mother duck was also distressed, quacking and disrupting traffic Stuff’s Sophie Harris reported.

“It pulled on the heart-strings,” Crighton said. Rescuing ducklings was not an everyday activity for the officer who plucked the duckling from the bottom of the drain.

The mother duck and another duckling were found nearby and the family then waddled off into the distance.

The Dominion Post's Christmas appeal

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The Good Registry's Chief of Good Christine Langdon wants Kiwis to consider how they shop at Christmas this year.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Time for the Dominion Post’s annual Christmas appeal which is focusing on doing good work through The Good Registry.

The Good Registry is hard at work connecting people who want to donate to good causes with those causes. It is tackling two big problems: growing need during a cost of living crisis and the rubbish filling our landfills.

Instead of buying yet more stuff for family and friends for Christmases, birthdays, weddings and the like, they created gift cards for people to donate to a charity of their choice.

Four years, almost $1 million in donations and 21,600 gift cards later, the social enterprise reckons they might have just made a difference.

Here’s how it works and why we chose the Good Registry this year.

It’s good.