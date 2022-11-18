Sealord seeks accommodation in Nelson for workers

Ricky Smith and Sage Toilalo, from Samoa, are the first two workers to join Sealord’s wetfish factory as part of the Government’s overseas seafood process worker scheme.

Nelson’s lack of housing is another hurdle for Sealord to overcome after undergoing a severe labour shortage.

The company has been allocated 180 overseas workers visas to fill roles in seafood processing for its Nelson factory.

This will help fill the their worker shortage, which saw senior staff and office workers work on the supply floor of Sealord’s wetfish factory after 300 vacancies were left unfilled.

However, the region’s housing crisis means accommodation for these workers is in short supply, with Sealord human resources general manager Dawn Cooper calling for accommodation providers in Nelson to get in touch.

Supplied The labour shortage saw Sealord CEO Doug Paulin, left, work in the wet fish factory earlier this year.

Cooper said the visa allocation was part of the Government’s new seafood sector agreement that provides 600 visas for seafood process workers in the fishing industry.

Sealord was pleased to be part of the scheme, Cooper said, and had worked closely with Seafood NZ and the government on dealing with skill shortages in the industry.

The visas would make a big difference in the factories, and would be essential during hoki season from May to September in 2022.

“This year during our busy hoki season we were 200 roles short despite our CEO, senior team and other office workers volunteering for factory shifts.”

However, the next “big challenge” was finding accommodation for the workers, with workers from Vietnam expected to arrive for hoki season next year.

Cooper said the company wanted to hear from accommodation providers in Nelson that could offer group housing with single bedrooms and shared cooking facilities for about $150 - $200 per week per person.

Sealord would also like to hear from people in the community interested in providing board in their own homes.