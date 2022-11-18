Justice experts discuss how to bring balance to the court process

Finding the balance between crime and punishment is as much about the language we use than the relationship between victims and offenders.

That, at least, was the takeaway from a panel discussion involving a quartet of people with differencing roles in and around the justice system.

Judge Jill Moss​, Restorative Practices Aotearoa general manager Mike Hinton​, victim and survivor advocate Ruth Money​ and restorative justice academic Dr Jane Bolitho​ gave their views on the topic in Palmerston North on Thursday.

Their panel discussion at a conference for mediators and facilitators run by the Manawatū Restorative Justice Trust, which was celebrating 25 years.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Mike Hinton, Judge Jill Moss, Ruth Money and Jane Bolitho formed a panel to discuss restoring balance to crime and justice.

The trust, among other things, runs the restorative justice process for Manawatū courts, where offenders and victims meet to talk about what happened between them and how to make things right.

Hinton said the justice system often involved talk about crime and punishment, but rehabilitation and equality should be at the forefront.

He wanted a system where people who offended or were offended against were rehabilitated.

“Until we do that, we are just going to be opposing each other in this constant battle of victim and offender.

“We should just be focusing on people. No person is greater or lesser than the other.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Judge Jill Moss says the concept of relationships needing work can make restorative justice meetings between offenders and victims very powerful.

Moss said she agreed with much of Hinton’s message, as preventing offending, creating accountability and deterring others all came back to rehabilitation.

“Rehabilitation is damn hard.”

It was also important to think of the relationship between a victim and offender.

If people believed all relationships needed work, the restorative justice space could be powerful, she said.

Money pushed back against a comment made by someone in the audience, who said there was “no such thing as a crook, there are people with bad habits”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Victim and survivor advocate Ruth Money pointed out just 50 cents of every $100 spent in the justice system went towards victims.

She said a man in his 40s raping a young girl was not a bad habit.

“Yes, [the rapist] needs a lot of rehabilitation, but so does she.

“Our criminal justice system process doesn’t privilege her needs.”

Just 50 cents of every $100 spent in the justice system went towards victims, which showed the system was not victim-centric, she said.

Bolitho said restorative justice was as much a social movement as a judicial process, existing in a politicised space.

“Restorative justice is more than offenders and victims talking. Healing in the community is what restorative justice is about.”

The conference concludes on Friday.