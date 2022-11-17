Woman who died in Manukau Harbour boat capsize named

39-year-old Gemma Ferregel died when a boat she was in capsized in Manukau Harbour

Police have released the name of the woman who died when a boat capsized in Auckland’s Manukau Harbour.

She was 39-year-old Gemma Ferregel.

Her 10-year-old son, Ryder Ferregel, remains missing following the incident, near Clarks Beach, on November 6.

In a statement released on Thursday, the pair’s family said: “We’re all devastated and lost for words while we grieve for Gemma and Ryder.

“Our only wish now is that Ryder is brought home as soon as possible.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A person is missing after a boat capsized off Auckland’s Clarks Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Ferregel and Ryder were on a boat with three others when it capsized about 2km out to sea.

Two men swam ashore and raised the alarm, while a third person was pulled from the water alive.

Rachael Speedy, a Clarks Beach local, saw the two men come ashore after the capsize. They looked “distraught”, she said.

“They told us they have been in a boating accident, and they swam ashore because there was no one to help rescue them.

“They’d been in the water for about four or five hours and swam in when the tide turned,” she said.

Emergency services and members of the public have been combing the area for any sign of Ryder since the incident.

The keen motocross rider was a pupil of Sandspit Road School in Waiuku.

A Givealittle page set up to raise funds for the search described him as “beautiful and adventurous”.

David White/Stuff Gemma Ferregel died and her son Ryder is still missing after a boat capsized off Clarks Beach.

A family member, speaking publicly for the first time, earlier said the search had been relentless.

“We’ve just been walking and walking, and hoping and hoping. We just want the little man to come home, and that’s all we’re focusing on at the moment,” they said.

Most days the family had been starting their search about 5.30am, they said.

They would go until the tide blocked off the beaches.

The family’s search had stretched the length of the Āwhitu Peninsula, from Grahams Beach down to Clarks Beach, but without luck.

“We’re talking about the whole ocean here, which is huge. He could be anywhere, but we’ve got to hope he’ll turn up somewhere.

“I just hope we’re able to find him, because we know a lot of people in this situation don’t get a result and that must be devastating.”

The family member also wanted to thank the community for their support.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Emergency services and members of the public have been looking for Ryder Ferregel since the incident.

“The response has been incredible. We’ve had people we hardly know helping to look for him, and it means a lot.”

Police said the matter would be referred to the Coroner.

“Police extend our sympathies to their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

It is not yet known what caused the boat to capsize or if everyone on board the boat was wearing life jackets.