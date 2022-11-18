Two people in critical condition after midnight crash on Auckland's North Shore

A serious crash happened on Rangatira Rd, Beach Haven, shortly before midnight on Thursday. (File photo)

Two people are in a critical condition after a car crashed into an empty vehicle on Auckland’s North Shore overnight.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were looking into the circumstances of the crash which happened on Rangatira Rd, Beach Haven, shortly before midnight on Thursday.

“The report was received just before midnight, that a car had crashed into an empty parked vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

“Police attended with emergency services and the Serious Crash Unit.Two people have sustained serious injuries, and have been transported to hospital in a critical condition.”

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police on 105 quoting file 221118/1167, the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Thursday, only 5km away, a car flipped after also hitting an empty parked car over on Onewa Rd at about midday.

Supplied A car flipped onto its roof on Auckland’s North shore on Thursday afternoon.

Two people received minor injuries during that incident and the crash caused a number of buses in the area to divert.

The road was temporarily closed.