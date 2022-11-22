Better off without him? Hamilton lavished with spending since Sharma's expulsion

The four leading candidates go toe to toe over who can best represent the electorate.

Analysis: New Zealand’s fourth-largest city has had a promotion of sorts. Since stepping down from parliament in October, Gaurav Sharma has had to watch as the government he used to be a part of has doled out the cash to his former constituents.

Since his expulsion from the government on August 16, after tabling allegations about senior party officials, Sharma has left a vacuum of leadership and policy that has been filled by political parties ingratiating themselves with voters in the run-up to not only the December 10 by-election, but next year’s general election too.

Some spending pledges, particularly those planned by the government, may have been made recently regardless of Sharma stepping down – but it is undeniable that in the past month Sharma’s departure has seen parties splash the cash in an effort to bring voters on side.

Perhaps the most lucid example was that of Housing Minister and Labour’s campaign manager Megan Woods, on Thursday. Woods was in Hamilton to announce $150.6 million dollars worth of funding for the city financed by Kainga Ora’s infrastructure acceleration fund (IAF).

The money would help fund a “fast-growing” Hamilton with provisions for investment in the form of grants until 2034. This allocation of cash, was the largest tranche of the $540 million fund to be dedicated to a single city yet.

Woods suggested that Hamilton was identified by the Beehive as somewhere that required extensive central government investment.

“We know that it is one of the fastest growing cities in New Zealand and the housing crisis exists here,” said Woods.

Not terribly sexy, the money would be put towards building a pedestrian bridge across the river and new reservoir in addition to funding to aid housing intensification and build 4000 new homes.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods, right, has announced $150.6 million of infrastructure funding for Hamilton.

The announcement made by Woods could have been made anytime between the end of July and the end of 2022, according to Kāinga Ora.

Previous announcements of cash from the IAF had been made in recipient towns and cities that didn’t receive the lion’s share of those funding rounds. Ōtaki in July received $29.32m and Hastings $18.5m last month – both amounts some way down the list of their respective announcements.

Tellingly, the government could have made these announcements after the by-election, ensuring that the accompanying cash doesn’t encourage voters.

Sharma himself says that the government can’t have it both ways.

“They say, on one hand ‘Gaurav had nothing to do with these announcements’, but suddenly they make this announcement.”

“I had been lobbying as a member of the Labour caucus for sometime on these issues,” he says.

Sharma points to Minister of Tourism Stuart Nash’s policy announcement in Hamilton last week of $1 million “to foster regenerative tourism” being a rehash of a policy announced by the government, “seven or 8 months ago.”

Tom Lee/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon, centre, with Mark Mitchell, left, and Tama Potaka, right, announce a policy aimed at curbing serious youth offending via military-style boot camps and ankle bracelets.

On the other side of the aisle, the National Party have signalled their willingness to refire old policy. The party revealed on Thursday a policy that would see serious young offenders aged 15-17-years old placed into military style boot camps upon committing two or more serious offences.

Lambasted by critics as draconian, the policy is an attempt to curb youth crime rates which according to the National Party see a ramraid take place every 15 hours.

Sharma says that either way he is the only candidate he knows of who resides in the Hamilton West electorate and hence will advocate for it in spite of impending general elections.

“222 signs so far, 52 community clinics across the electorate, and we publish all our correspondence with government on our social media channels.”

With or without him, the electorate has received the funding and attention of government and opposition that signals a desire to court voters before December 10.

Only voters can decide if Sharma’s departure has been the boon the electorate has been waiting for.