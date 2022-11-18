Heavy downpour batters Northland as rain set to hit most of country

It’s set to be a soggy Friday for the entirety of the country with downpours hitting Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel.

According to MetService, showers, some heavy with possible squally thunderstorms are predicted for the upper North Island.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Northland until 1pm on Friday with risks of localised downpours in the north and east.

It is expected Auckland would have a total rainfall of 35.3mm of rain by the end of the day.

The lower North Island can expect showers turning to heavy falls and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The same can be said for Nelson, Buller and Malborough, while the rest of the South Island could get showers, with some possibly becoming heavy.

Rain and possible thunderstorms are forecast to continue for most of the country over the weekend and into Monday.