Heavy downpour batters Northland with rain watches for much of the country
It’s set to be a soggy Friday for the entirety of the country with downpours hitting Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel.
According to MetService, showers, some heavy with possible squally thunderstorms are predicted for the upper North Island.
A heavy rain watch is in place for Northland until 1pm on Friday, with risks of localised downpours in the north and east.
By 11am, heavy rain watches had also been put in place for Auckland, Tasman, Wellington, Kaikōura Coast, Canterbury and North Otago and Dunedin.
READ MORE:
* 1200 lightning strikes amid severe thunderstorm watch for much of North Island
* Heavy rain turns vast Australian plain into inland sea
* Thunderstorm watch for Northland, most of North Island on Wednesday afternoon
It is expected 35.3mm of rain will have fallen on Auckland by the end of the day.
The lower North Island can expect showers turning to heavy falls and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The same can be said for Nelson, Buller and Malborough, while the rest of the South Island could get showers, with some possibly becoming heavy.
Rain and possible thunderstorms are forecast to continue for most of the country over the weekend and into Monday.
400 journalists work for you at Stuff
We're 100% locally owned, and our team is of the people, for the people.
We publish more than 200 articles a day - for you - covering everything from local politics to world news. And those articles are free.
If you value what we do, become a supporter today.