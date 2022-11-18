The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, November 18

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

‘Best dog ever’: German shepherd protects his little human

When a neighbour’s dog came barrelling across Tank’s yard towards his best friend, Tank the german shepherd went into full protection mode.

CCTV video that’s been shared widely on social media shows Tank and his owner’s six-year-old son playing together on their front lawn in the US, The New York Post reports. In the video, a neighbour’s dog can be seen breaking free from its owner’s fenced property across the road, and sprinting towards the young child.

Tank the hero dog.

Tank immediately snaps from playful to alert, and takes on the charging dog while the young boy tries to run. A scuffle between the dogs takes place, with Tank seen leaping, biting and chasing the dog away from the boy.

The boy’s mother can be seen sprinting onto the lawn and scooping her son into her arms, while her neighbour runs after the loose dog.

Tiktok Tank the dog saves his owner's 6-year-old son from potentially being attacked by another dog.

The home security video has received millions of views across social platforms and media sites, with many people praising Tank for keeping the little boy safe. One user called Tank the “best dog ever”, while many others suggested he deserved a steak for his heroic efforts.

Tanks owner – the mother of the young boy – also shared the video on her TikTok, as well as another video of Tank playing with his chew toy, alongside a quote saying Tank was a “highly skilled professional home security officer”.

Meet the man who’s walking across the world

"I sold my house and just started walking," says Tom Boerman, whose mission in life is to traverse the world and raise money for charity.

The Dutchman is currently in Aotearoa New Zealand on day 557 of his adventure, which has taken him through Western Europe, down the Balkan peninsula, across the steppes and archipelagos of Asia and across the Australian outback.

TOM LEE/STUFF Tom Boerman is aiming to be the first person to cross every continent on foot. He passed through Hamilton on Wednesday walking New Zealand's Te Araroa trail.

“I started on May 8, 2021,” he chuckles. In the midst of the pandemic and with some restrictions being lifted in Europe, Boerman said: “well you had to do something!”

“I am raising money to rebuild four schools in Nepal that were destroyed in the 2015 earthquake. I was there then, and over three million people became homeless, it was horrible.”

So he sold his house, packed a bag and began his walk across the world. He aims to be the first person to walk across all seven continents, yes – even Antarctica.

TOM LEE/STUFF Tom Boerman is aiming to be the first person to cross every continent on foot.

Baby joy for Melissa Chan Green

AM host Melissa Chan Green was joined by her son Busby on air on Friday for a special announcement – that he’s going to be a big brother.

The host confirmed live on air that she is pregnant with her second child.

Newshub Melissa Chan Green and son Busby announced her pregnancy on air on Friday morning.

The almost 3-year-old got a little shy when it came his moment to shine, leaning into his mum and mumbling “no” when asked if he wanted to share the news they had been “practising”.

“What’s Mummy’s secret?” Chan Green prompted again, and Busby replied, “your baby”.

The AM presenter revealed she had been “habouring a little secret here on the couch,” and that her second child with husband Caspar Green is due next year.

AM AM host Melissa Chan-Green has revealed to viewers she is pregnant with her second child.

The top toys under Christmas trees this year

The Christmas season is (somehow) nearly upon us, and already toys are the talk of the town.

Trade Me has released its list of top picks for toys that will likely be under some Christmas trees this year.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Here are some of the top picks for kids this Christmas.

A massive roaring dinosaur, a bubbling cauldron, and plush pets are among the favourites, as well as some toys that take inspiration from iconic toys and movies.

“And if you’re looking for something the whole family can enjoy, how about the dodgeball card game Throw Throw Avocado?” Says Trade Me’s head of marketplace, Lisa Stewart.

This lonely ram finally has a friend

A lonely ram called Huxley is now living his best life after being rescued by an animal sanctuary in the US.

Huxley was rescued from a petting zoo by Uncle Neil’s Home, which is a US charity that takes in farm animals.

In a video, the charity shows the small, unsheltered enclosure Huxley was kept in alone at the zoo, compared to his new pen with other animals he now shares at his new home.