Dr Ashley Bloomfield dabbles in speaking engagements ahead of next career move

Dr Ashley Bloomfield sits down with Stuff health reporter Rachel Thomas for his final interview as Director General of Health.

Former director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has been dabbling in paid and pro bono speaking engagements ahead of his next career endeavour, which he expects will be made public in the coming weeks.

The public health doctor, who became a familiar face in Aotearoa during the darkest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, has been doing speaking engagements since the end of 2020.

Over the coming weeks, Bloomfield will be speaking at at least five Ryman Healthcare retirement villages in Auckland, where he will talk about his 30-plus-year career and the challenges faced along the way.

His speaking engagements are organised by Celebrity Speakers, which describes Bloomfield as having “the ability to relate to any audience” with a “warm and empathetic style”.

“He can speak on topics such as: leading through challenge and uncertainty, values-based leadership, managing stress and anxiety, looking after your wellbeing and mental health, decision-making and communication, accountability, creating teams that thrive and leading with kindness, compassion and humility.”

Bloomfield studied medicine at the University of Auckland and went on to specialise in public health, with a keen interest in non-communicable disease (diseases that are not spread between people, but rather caused by unhealthy behaviours such as cancer and heart disease).

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has been sharing his leadership knowledge at speaking engagements since late 2020 and during his break from work.

Prior to his 2018-2022 stint as director-general, Bloomfield worked at the World Health Organisation in Geneva in 2011. From 2012, he worked in senior positions at the Wairarapa, Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley district health boards, the latter two of which he was chief executive.

Since his departure from a turbulent few years working on Covid-19 with the Ministry of Health in July, Bloomfield has enjoyed some time off to “decompress”.

“I have really enjoyed the break, it’s been fantastic.”

One of the things Bloomfield has enjoyed during his time off is continuing with the speaking engagements he started doing in late 2020, when his popularity had boomed.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Bloomfield was nominated for personality of the year at the 2020 New Zealand TV Awards, but withdrew given his primary role was as a public servant.

Bloomfield added that he doesn’t consider himself a prominent New Zealander, but “well known”.

“I became visible on the public stage because of the unique circumstances of Covid.”

Bloomfield learnt about leadership throughout his career and tried to apply these lessons as he carried New Zealanders through the most challenging parts of Covid. Since then, people have been interested to hear about his experience.

“I’m really happy to share that.”

He particularly enjoyed inspiring young people to embark on their own leadership journeys, getting a feel of common issues faced by the private sector and learning from others during question time at the engagements.

“You get really interesting ideas from people.”

Bloomfield would not say what he is paid for his speaking work, citing commercial sensitivity, but said he doesn’t charge for every event.

“I have and will continue to make myself available to speak at charity and fundraising events, pro bono.”

Ryman Healthcare spokesperson David King said it ran a regular speaker series for its residents and thought Bloomfield would make an interesting addition to the programme. Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker had also featured in the series.

“We think [Bloomfield’s] perspective on the Covid pandemic and what happens next will be really interesting for everyone,” King said.

“I think everyone appreciates all the work he did to try and minimise the impact of Covid during his time as director-general of health.”

Asked if it was appropriate for a former top ranking public health official to profit from speaking engagements, Bloomfield said it was an opportunity to share his knowledge from working in the public service and that it was something chief executives from many industries did.

As for the future, Bloomfield said he had a pretty clear idea of what he wants to do next.

“I’m seeing the next part of my career as moving beyond health and public health,” he said, adding that he was interested in leadership, public policy and public service development.

He expected his next move would be made public in the coming weeks.