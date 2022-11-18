Plane lands safely amid report of engine fire at Auckland International Airport

Planes were circling Auckland International Airport after reports on an engine fire in an aircraft. (File photo)

An Air New Zealand flight from Blenheim to Auckland has landed safely after a captain saw a flare in an engine, the airline has said.

Fire and Emergency responded to reports of a plane engine fire at Auckland International Airport at 1.20pm on Friday.

The plane has landed, and fire trucks are on the scene.

Air New Zealand said the captain saw a flare from the right-hand engine as they approached Auckland.

Emergency services were called to be on standby as per protocol, and the aircraft will be inspected by airline engineers before flying again, a spokesperson said.

In a statement, an Auckland Airport spokesperson said all passengers had now left the aircraft.

Police have been assisting Fire and Emergency with the situation.

Two flights - from Napier and Nelson - were showing as delayed by 20 minutes on Auckland Airport's arrivals tracker. They were due to land at 2.30pm and are now scheduled to land at 2.50pm.

The situation comes after the fire light turned on in an Air Force aircraft on Thursday, and emergency services were called to Whenuapai Airport.

There was no fire and an investigation has been launched into what may have occurred.

