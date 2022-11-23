Jordanian prince Faisal bin Hussein jets in and out of Auckland with little fanfare

HRH Faisal bin Hussein visited New Zealand recently where he spoke at conference in Auckland.

Middle Eastern royalty flittered in and out of New Zealand when a Jordanian Prince was in Auckland last week with little fanfare.

Prince Faisal bin Hussein, brother to King Abdullah II, was in town for the International Working Group (IWG) on Women & Sport being held last week.

Hussein, who regularly steps in as ruling regent for his brother King Abdullah II, spoke at the conference in his capacity as the President of the Jordanian Olympic Committee and the deputy chair of the International Olympic Committee’s gender equality, diversity and inclusion commission.

He spoke of need to do more to fight harassment and abuse in sport.

While in the country, he also met with some members of Auckland’s small Jordanian community, who were surprised by the lack of coverage his visit got.

”I know it wasn’t a political visit, but I still think it should have had more coverage,” said one of those who met with the prince last week.

He met with about 50 members of the Jordanian community while in Auckland.

Hussein spent an hour and half with Jordanian immigrants at the Cordis Hotel, speaking with them about their experiences in New Zealand.

The prince left New Zealand last Thursday, not long after the conference wrapped up.

Jordan ranks 122 out of 145 countries in the World Economic Forum’s 2022 Global Gender Gap Report, which assess how countries divide resources and opportunities among the male and female populations. New Zealand ranks fourth.

But the middle eastern country has in recent years made strides towards equality, and has signalled it wants to achieve gender equality in the country by 2030.

Earlier this year Jordan amended its constitution to actively mention women for the first time which the Jordanian Minister of State for Legal Affairs, Wafa Bani Mustafa, called an historic moment “I will not forget as long as I live”.

In this arena, prince Hussein has been vocal, speaking out against countries’ Olympic committees setting up women’s committees only to inflate numbers for female representation in their organisations.

He also founded and chairs the Generations For Peace non-governmental organisation which advocates peaceful resolutions through sport, dialogue and art.