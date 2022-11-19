Grey Lynn Park Festival cancelled after days of rain

Grey Lynn Park stands empty on Saturday morning after the festival was cancelled on Friday night.

Soggy conditions and a forecast of more rain have forced the cancellation of Auckland’s annual Grey Lynn Park Festival.

The festival was due to go ahead in Grey Lynn on Saturday, from 9.30am to 6pm, but late on Friday organisers made the call to cancel due the amount of rain Auckland has had.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we are announcing the cancellation of the 2022 Grey Lynn Park Festival,” an Instagram post read.

“Our decision has been a difficult one but has been made with the safety of our entire community and our precious Grey Lynn Park in mind.”

According to MetService, showers, some heavy with possible squally thunderstorms are predicted for Tāmaki Makaurau over the weekend.

On Friday, the city saw 12mm of rain fall, after 20.8mm fell the day before.

The free event has run for the past 30 years and offers live music with food, clothing and jewellery stalls.

In the past the event has attracted about 100,000 people.

Michael Bradley The Grey Lynn Park Festival usually attracts thousands, and many see it as the event that kicks off summer. (File photo)

The festival was cancelled in 2012 also due to a "miserable" forecast.

The show, which attracted about 15,000 the previous year, had already been delayed once that year, due to bad weather.