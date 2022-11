The fire alarm was raised shortly before 10am on Saturday.

Multiple fire crews were called to a commercial premises in Hei Hei, Christchurch.

Assistant Commander Dave Berry said there were two alarm activations regarding smoke coming from the roof of a commercial building in Hei Hei. Four crews attended.

On investigation there was a “huge amount of steam” but no smoke or fire, Berry said.

“We still have a crew investigating the cause of the steam.”