Watch: Toa Samoa fans stop Auckland traffic with surprise parade down Queen St

Toa Samoa fans stop Auckland CBD traffic with surprise parade down Queen St on Saturday, ahead of Samoa playing in the Rugby League World final early on Sunday morning.

Toa Samoa fans sang as they stopped traffic with a march down Queen St on Saturday, ahead of the team’s historic game in the Rugby League World final.

The Samoan team claimed a 27-26 victory over hosts England in the semi, to become the first Pacific and second tier team to qualify for the Rugby League World final.

It will be held at 5am on Sunday, with fan zones planned for Ōtara and Māngere.

Posters for a parade from Aotea Square to Britomart on Saturday have been doing the rounds on social media.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The surprise parade stopped the central city at about midday.

READ MORE:

* Toa Samoa fans queueing up for 685 tattoos ahead of Rugby League World Cup final

* Samoa follow footsteps of generations past as they prepare for Rugby League World Cup final against Australia

* Safety concerns over planned Toa Samoa parade in Auckland CBD



Ricky Wilson/Stuff Fans with flags gather in Aotea Square on Saturday ahead of Samoa playing Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final early on Sunday morning.

It’s unclear who organised the event, however Auckland Council had not heard from them regarding their plans.

Aotea Square is a public space and free to use, but setting up infrastructure or use of traffic control required approvals from the council.

Nova Solomona’s father captained the first ever Samoan Rugby League team in 1986.

“It’s such a momentous occasion,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police were in attendance to ensure the safety of those celebrating.

“Just to see it here, 36 years on, we had to come and represent.

“To see the beginning and where it is now, is such a proud moment.”

Solomona said Samoans in Auckland were full of pride.

“League is not that big in Samoa, it’s a rugby dominated, so to see league up there is awesome.”

“They are putting the small island on the map.”

A police spokesperson said police were in attendance to ensure the safety of those participating in the celebrations.

"We are aware of further fan gathering plans throughout the day and will respond as needed to any issues that may arise."