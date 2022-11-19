Cheehoo! Big Samoa energy as fans converge on Auckland rugby league fanzones

Toa Samoa fans stop Auckland CBD traffic with surprise parade down Queen St on Saturday, ahead of Samoa playing in the Rugby League World Cup final early on Sunday morning.

If New Zealand could be powered by cheehoos and tooting car horns, our energy needs would be sorted for the foreseeable future.

Samoa rugby league fans turning out en masse to support their team on Saturday, holding impromptu parades across the country in the lead up to Sunday’s Rugby League World Cup final where the island nation will play Australia.

Toa Samoa made history with its 27-26 victory over England in the semi, to become the first Pacific and second tier team to reach the tournament’s final.

The epicentre of New Zealand Samoan celebrations have been in south Auckland, with Ōtara and Māngere the main congregating spots for fans.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Toa Samoa fans travel in a convoy in Ōtara ahead of the Rugby League World Cup final match against Australia at 5am on Sunday.

Celebrations at David Lange Park in Māngere began at 2pm. The event is supposed to end at 5pm – but it seems likely celebrations will continue well into the night.

A watch party at the Ōtara Town Centre car park will start at 3am on Sunday, ahead of the grand final at 5am.

It is suggested fans bring warm clothing, champing chairs or mats to sit on, hot drinks and – of course – an island flag and T-shirt.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Fans can watch the game at the Ōtara Town Centre car park from 3am on Sunday.

The streets of Ōtara have been choc-a-bloc, with cars and fans hanging out the windows and waving flags all week.

On Saturday, Fau Ioane drove down to Ōtara Town Centre from Pakuranga with her family because she wanted to be in the middle of the celebrations.

“It’s gonna be crazy tomorrow,” she said.

“Win or lose, it doesn’t matter, we’re just here to support.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police have warned of traffic delays across Auckland.

She said it’s been struggle to find anywhere to buy the blue and red Samoa flags. Her husband, Ioane Ioane, chimed in to say that in Samoa it’s impossible to find one.

Police have warned motorists to expect traffic delays across the city, with congestion building around the Ōtāhuhu, Māngere and Ōtara town centres, Parrs Park and the Westgate Shopping Centre.

“We recommend you avoid these areas unless necessary as traffic is significantly impacted.”

Earlier on Saturday, fans gathered at Aotea Square and paraded up and down Queen St.