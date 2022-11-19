Multiple vehicles involved in fatal crash in Whangārei

The boiler is being deconstructed to establish the total amount of cocaine concealed.

Multiple vehicles have been involved in a fatal crash in Whangārei.

The collision took place on State Highway 1 between Saleyards and Richards roads in Kauri about 4.10pm on Saturday, police said in a statement.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz.

It is unclear how many people have died in the crash, a spokesperson said, adding that the Serious Crash Unit was investigating.

SH1 between Hikurangi and Kauri will be closed for some time.

Waka Kotahi has advised motorists to detour via Aputo and Jordan Valley roads.

No further information was available.