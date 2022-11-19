Three people dead, another rushed to hospital after Whangārei crash

There are fatalities following a crash in Northland.

Three people have died in a two-car crash in Whangārei on Saturday afternoon.

The collision took place on State Highway 1 between Saleyards and Richards roads in Kauri about 4.10pm on Saturday, police said.

It appeared a south-bound car had collided with an oncoming light truck that was towing a trailer, a police spokesperson said.

Three people died at the scene.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition, while another had minor injuries.

SH1 between Hikurangi and Kauri will be closed for some time.

Waka Kotahi has advised motorists to detour via Aputo and Jordan Valley roads.

The Serious Crash Unit is on the scene and investigating.