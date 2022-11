A motorcyclist has died after a crash between a bus and motorcycle on Saturday evening.

A motorcyclist has died at the small settlement of Mauku, near Pukekohe, after colliding with a bus.

Police said emergency services were at the scene on Union Rd, which is closed with diversions in place.

The crash was reported to police at 6.12pm.

No other injuries were reported.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating.