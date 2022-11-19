Magnitude 4 quake felt near Martinborough

22:54, Nov 19 2022
Thousands of felt reports flooded GeoNet after the quake occurred.
Stuff
Thousands of felt reports flooded GeoNet after the quake occurred.

An earthquake has caused light shaking near Martinborough, about 15km southwest of Masterton.

The magnitude 4.0 quake occurred at 10:32pm on Saturday night.

It occurred at a depth of 21km.

Thousands of felt reports flooded GeoNet after the quake occurred, with most people describing the quake as light or weak.

READ MORE:
* The emergency supplies you should actually have at home
* What to do if an earthquake strikes at an awkward time

The quake was felt across the lower North Island, with numerous people reporting feeling a light jolt on social media afterwards.

“A wee evening shake for those in the lower North Island tonight with a M4.0 earthquake, with weak shaking, occurring in the Wairarapa,” Geonet wrote on Twitter on Saturday night.

“If you are in bed when an earthquake occurs, Stay, Cover and Hold.”

 