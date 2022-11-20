Huge waterspout appears in Auckland harbour

A water spout was spotted near the North Shore suburb of Takapuna on Sunday.

After a day of thunderstorms, a massive waterspout has been spotted off Auckland’s coastline near Takapuna.

Local Aisling Doyle was shocked when she saw the waterspout arching towards land on Sunday afternoon.

“Suddenly, there was a massive funnel coming to the ground between it all. We’d just finished watching a documentary on storms – so we were like, woah! There’s one in real life,” she said.

“It went for about four seconds after I spotted it. I was at Birkenhead point looking out towards Takapuna.”

Jaron Phillips/Stuff The spout appears to have formed around 4.15pm and travelled for at least 10 minutes.

Local Georgina Packer​ caught the waterspout just as it was forming.

“It formed pretty quick, and it grew bigger and bigger and then started to move along – there was a boat there, which must have gunned it and got out of the way pretty quick.

“It was the weirdest thing. I’ve never seen anything like it at all. It was actually a bit scary,” she said.

Jaron Phillips/Supplied Aucklanders were stunned by the waterspout near Takapuna.

MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said waterspouts are not uncommon in weather like this.

“It’s a rotation of wind, like a tornado, but instead of being over land it’s over the sea,” he said.

“It’s associated with severe thunderstorms, strong winds and sometimes lightning, and it mostly occurs over coastal regions.”

The wave of thunderstorms passing through Auckland today was heading towards the Bay of Plenty region, Marsters said.

“We should expect the weather to clear up in Auckland by late evening,” he said.

On Sunday, New Zealand has seen at least 7000 lightning strikes, and severe weather warnings remain in place in Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo and the Coromandel Peninsula until 7pm on Sunday.

Joshua Horley/Stuff MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said waterspouts are not uncommon in coastal thunderstorms.

On Sunday morning, a tornado ripped through north Taranaki at the same time a strong thunderstorm was detected in the area, leaving properties damaged and power lines down.

By 7.30pm on Saturday, firefighters had more than 50 weather-related call-outs from Hatfields Beach to Manukau, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

They said they have been responding to “trees that have blown onto houses, trees down across roads, water entering property, and loose roofing iron”.