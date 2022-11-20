SH1 reopens in Whangārei after three people killed in crash on Saturday

Police say it appeared that a south-bound car had collided with an oncoming light truck that was towing a trailer. (File photo)

All roads are now open after a two-vehicle crash in Whangārei left three dead on Saturday afternoon.

The collision took place on State Highway 1, between Saleyards and Richards roads in Kauri, about 4.10pm on Saturday, police said.

Three people died on the scene, and a third was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A fourth person sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz.

It appeared a south-bound car had collided with an oncoming light truck that was towing a trailer, a police spokesperson said.

State Highway 1 between Hikurangi and Kauri was closed for over five hours but re-opened late last night.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.