Wanted offender evades armed police in Wellington suburb

A Mercedes with what appear to be bullet holes parked in Mandalay Terrace.

A wanted offender has evaded armed police on Mandalay Terrace in Wellington.

Residents in the Khandallah street were told to stay indoors and entry was blocked early on Tuesday.

Police said in a statement they were “making inquiries to locate a person of interest” and the armed offenders squad was assisting as a precaution.

“The person was not located and inquiries will continue to locate them,” police said later.

An older, damaged Mercedes with what appears to be bullet holes is parked in the street, a Stuff reporter at the scene said.

Neighbour Teya Fox saw about six people from the armed offenders squad.

“I heard them telling the people in the house they weren’t going anywhere and to come out with their hands up,” she said. “They just kept going back and forth.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Armed police patrol a street in Mandalay Terrace in Wellington, while they search for a "person of interest".

She didn’t hear any gunshots or see anybody being taken away by police.

A nearby resident said they had seen police walking up and down the street, turning cars away.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said there was still a police presence about 11am although there were fewer police.