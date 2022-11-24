Long-lost medals - and family - found for WWI soldier who was 'too old to fight'

World War I soldier Fred Negus received the Military Medal gallantry award, then was discharged after lying about his age, after telling recruiters he was younger than he actually was.

The medals of a decorated World War I soldier, who talked his way into the army after being told he was too old to serve, have been found – with long-lost relatives.

The unusual story of Frederick Negus came to light when the simple wooden cross marking his final resting place was earmarked for replacement.

Unlike most men who lied about their age to join the armed forces, Negus pretended to be younger than he actually was to meet entry requirements. At the age of almost 47, Negus was rejected when he tried to enrol in the army in Auckland, before trying again in Wellington – that time he knocked three years off, saying he was 43.

PETER BOURKE/Supplied The military medal for decorated World War I soldier Fred Negus has been found with long-lost family members.

Negus’ great-great-great niece Beth Sullivan had spent the past few years researching the family history, but was unable to locate the military medal for gallantry that Negus had received.

After his wife found the story on Stuff, Negus’ great nephew, Peter Bourke, realised the medals that Sullivan was looking for were sitting at a family batch in Ohakune, not far from the cemetery where Negus was buried.

The medals had been passed to Fred’s younger brother, Joe (Bourke’s grandfather) after he died, and had stayed in the family ever since.

While Joe didn’t serve in World War I, as he was starting his family, he did suffer a fair amount of war grief. His two eldest sons, Norman and Jack, both died in fighting in World War II – as did his son-in-law, a Royal Air Force member who was shot down over Burma.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Beth Sullvan and her mother Beverley, descendants of Fred Negus, had thought the medals were lost forever

Not long after, Fred’s wife, Annie, died “due to heartbreak”, Bourke’s mother told him.

It was marvellous to let Sullivan know that the medals weren’t lost, he said. She had assumed that Negus had to sell them due to the poverty that the family fell into.

Sullivan said it was really great that the medals had been kept on the “more stable side of that family”.

”I thought they had disappeared, that someone had probably sold them.”

The medals now sit on the wall in Ohakune, with the frame simply engraved ‘Uncle Fred’.

NZ REMEMBRANCE ARMY/Supplied The charity NZ Remembrance Army replaced the grave marker of Fred Negus, which used to be a simple wooden cross

Negus fought in a few historic battles, including a battle at the Somme and Messines. He was eventually wounded, shot through his right arm, while working as a stretcher bearer.

After another injury, he was taken before a medical board for examination where they determined he was no longer fit to serve due to the “effects of time” – he was too old.

Negus returned to New Zealand after serving, but died just a few years later while working on a timber waggon