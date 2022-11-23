3300 lightning strikes across the North Island overnight, 44 in Auckland

Strong, blustery northwest winds blow across much of the country in the coming days, meaning there are a number of strong wind watches.

The North Island saw at least 3300 lightning strikes overnight, 44 of which were in Auckland.

According to MetService, Aucklanders dodged the worst of the lightning on Tuesday night, with the majority of the strikes hitting just north or south of the city.

Thunderstorms also brought intense bursts of rain across most of the North Island on Tuesday.

Hamilton reported 58mm of rain in just 24 hours, with 37mm falling in just one hour – 8mm above what was required to have a torrential rain warning.

Supplied/Hauraki Gulf Weather A cloud-to-ground lightning strike at 6.55pm on Tuesday.

However, those in North Island woke up to the promise of an “improving story” on Wednesday as the MetService’s severe thunderstorm warning lifted.

Isolated showers were forecast on Wednesday morning.

Fine spells were set to increase throughout the day and wind is due to ease by the evening.